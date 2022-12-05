Man City star thinks Liverpool are moving for a player who hasn’t got a single weakness in his game

Phil Foden has lavished Jude Bellingham with praise, describing his England teammate as ‘one of the most gifted players I have ever seen’.

The No.22 has certainly earnt such plaudits for his mostly phenomenal performances on the international stage, along with further links to Liverpool as Florian Plettenberg once again reiterated the Reds’ intention to move for the Englishman in the summer.

“I don’t want to big him up too much because he is still young, but he’s one of the most gifted players I have ever seen,” the Manchester City star told ITV (via BBC Sport). “He has no weakness in his game. I think he will be the best midfielder in the world.”

The 19-year-old was arguably the Three Lions’ best player in a thumping 3-0 victory over Senegal, playing a leading role in the opening two goals registered late in the first-half of action.

There will be a hesitance around heaping too much praise (and all the expectation that comes with it) on such young shoulders, regardless of the experience he’s already gained for club and country.

Bellingham has developed supremely well already by being kept grounded and being given regular opportunities to thrive – thanks in no small part by his move to the German top-flight where has thrived with Borussia Dortmund.

It’s absolutely critical, then, that he picks his next club in 2023 based mostly on which outfit can best support his personal development going forward.

Competitive capabilities will factor in, of course, though it’s clear that the midfielder is absolutely committed to reaching the very peak of his potential.

