‘From all we are hearing’ – Florian Plettenberg drops big Liverpool transfer update as Klopp ‘pushing, pushing, pushing’

Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that Borussia Dortmund are delighted with the quality of Jude Bellingham’s performances at the World Cup from a financial point of view ahead of a potential exit in 2023.

Despite this, Jurgen Klopp remains very keen on the 19-year-old star and is reportedly ‘pushing, pushing, pushing’ for the midfielder to join Liverpool in the summer.

“What we are hearing Jurgen Klopp pushing, pushing, pushing for this move to the Reds,” the Sky Sports reporter spoke for the broadcaster (via Football Daily). “From all we are hearing, Bellingham is his no.1 transfer target next summer. Man Utd seem to be out of the race.”

The former Birmingham City youth prospect will require a significant outlay of funds – likely in the region of €100-150m (£86.1-£129.2m), as things currently stand.

We know that figure is likely to increase the further England progress in Doha, with an appearance in the final not unlikely if the Three Lions can overcome holders France in the quarter-final.

That still shouldn’t deter us, of course, provided we’re not met with an insane price-tag once the summer window rolls around given the teenager’s status as a generational midfielder.

We’ve been told all we need to know already by the player’s teammates, friends and general fans – Gary Neville suggested the player has already surpassed what Steven Gerrard was doing at his age on Sky Sports (via HITC) – and we can confidently state that missing out on Bellingham simply isn’t an option if he’s within our price range.

