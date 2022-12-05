Gary Neville unnerved by what Henderson & Trent have been doing with Jude Bellingham: ‘You cheeky little…’

Gary Neville admitted he was more than a little unnerved by the budding relationship between Jude Bellingham and two of his fellow England internationals (and, critically, Liverpool stars) Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The pair have regularly been spotted in the company of the 19-year-old wonderkid throughout the Three Lions’ time in Doha amid ongoing reported interest from the Merseysiders.

“The whole thing unnerves me. Foden next to Bellingham, you see him going for a walk with Alexander-Arnold. You see Henderson cuddling up to him,” the Monday Night Football co-host told Sky Sports (via HITC).

“You think, you cheeky little sods, you know what you’re trying to do.

“The reality, he is more likely to go to Liverpool than Manchester City – because where they’re at, what they’re doing. You can’t rule out Europe or Manchester United.”

The Reds skipper added further fuel to the fire with his laughing response to one reporter’s question about the possibility of the Borussia Dortmund talent joining him at Anfield.

It’s difficult to imagine the topic of Liverpool not coming up at all, though it’s worth emphasising that time spent alone with either of our representatives won’t absolutely guarantee Merseyside will be Bellingham’s definite destination.

Factors like the potential outfit’s competitive level, the training facilities on offer and, one might imagine, the coach holding the reins will all play a big part in that regard.

We certainly shouldn’t be ruling ourselves out despite the financial disparity between the club and the likes of Manchester City and we’ll be eagerly awaiting further updates on the situation as the months pass.

