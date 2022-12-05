(Video) Henderson sends classy message to ex-Red after armed robbery

Jordan Henderson shone on the world stage with a brilliant goal for England and then remained his top-class self off the pitch too, as he delivered a touching message to one of his former Liverpool teammates.

Speaking with ITV Sport, our captain had a message for Raheem Sterling who missed the game with Senegal due to his family home being broken in by armed robbers (reported by the Mirror) whilst he was in Qatar with the national team.

The 32-year-old said: “I hope everything is okay with Raheem’s family at home and I hope he goes back and can sort everything out, I’m not sure but hopefully he can then come back but I suppose he’ll have to assess that when he gets there. All of our thoughts and support is with him”.

The Ex-Red has returned home to Surrey to try and manage his affairs but it’s clear that our No.14 would love to have him back with the squad, if he is able and willing to do so.

You can watch Henderson’s comments on Sterling via @itvfootball on Twitter:

'I hope everything's okay with Raheem's family, all our thoughts and support are with him.' 💬 Jordan Henderson spoke to @GabrielClarke05 after England's win over Senegal 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/RzGbNwIuJN — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 4, 2022

