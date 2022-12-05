John Birky lifts lid on ‘talks’ between Liverpool and Middle Eastern consortium as another group emerges

The Saudi-Qatari joint partnership reportedly interested in taking Liverpool off of FSG’s hands are willing to pay half a billion pounds over the asking price.

This update comes courtesy of freelance journalist John Birky who claims, on Twitter, that another consortium – perhaps the German coalition mentioned by David Lynch – are interested in the historic outfit.

EXCLUSIVE: 🚨| The Saudi – Qatari Consortium are willing to offer £3.5B for Liverpool. FSG want around the £3B mark to sell the club. #LFC However, there is still another Consortoum interested in buying Liverpool, talks still ongoing. 🇸🇦 🇶🇦 — John Birky (@John_Birky) December 5, 2022

If accurate, it certainly evidences a willingness to get a deal over the line quickly, perhaps in time for the summer window where the Merseysiders expect to get some big business done (including that of potential flagship signing Jude Bellingham).

Though coming from the private sector, few can blame fans for resisting the involvement of groups coming from the Middle East in light of links to regimes rife with allegations of human rights abuses.

A German coalition, then, would be far more suitable for the club if genuinely capable of advancing our interests on and off the pitch.

The key will be to ensuring we’re at least partly more competitive in the transfer market – we know what being on par with the likes of PIF-funded Newcastle United and Sheikh Mansour-led Manchester City will cost us – and that we can keep pace in a world that is bending ever more to the financial elite.

