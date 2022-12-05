(Video) What Henderson told Real Madrid fan pushing Bellingham for Spain transfer switch

Jude Bellingham encountered a starstruck fan in Qatar who also happened to be a big supporter of Liverpool’s European rivals Real Madrid.

When encouraged to join the Spanish giants, the England international refused to give anything away over his future, though was hilariously met with serious opposition by Jordan Henderson.

We can certainly appreciate why the 32-year-old would be so reluctant to see his international teammate go to another club when we continue to be heavily linked with his signature.

Hopefully, having both the former Sunderland star and Trent Alexander-Arnold (also in the video) in his ear will tip the balance in favour of a switch to Anfield.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TikTok user @dushane_0 (via @TheAnfieldTalk):