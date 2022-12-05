(Video) Jude Bellingham’s telling reaction to Liverpool transfer question in front of Henderson

Jude Bellingham and Jordan Henderson jokingly stormed off after the former was asked about a potential move to Liverpool in the summer.

The highly-rated teenager couldn’t help but grin before saying ‘you’ve ruined it for all of them now’ as they were escorted away by England’s press officer.

It’s far from being a clear denial, though we can certainly understand the Borussia Dortmund star playing his cards close to his chest when the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City are also said to be keen on his signature.

