The three Jude Bellingham tweets that heavily hint he’s Liverpool-bound – Opinion

Liverpool fans and publications alike have been a bit guilty of drawing conclusions around Jude Bellingham’s potential destination based on a wide variety factors that range from the plausible to the entirely implausible.

That’s perfectly understandable, of course, given the calibre of the player being discussed, with former England internationals, commentators and managers all quick to heap praise on the shoulders of arguably the Three Lions’ brightest spark in Doha.

It was the 19-year-old who kickstarted a late scoring spree in the first-half, providing the assist for Jordan Henderson’s well-taken opener before driving through the midfield to have a big hand in Harry Kane’s lead-doubling effort.

The question still remains as to where the former Birmingham City prospect is most likely to end up in 2023 as Manchester City, Real Madrid and Liverpool take centre stage.

Without a clear message from the England international, perhaps some of his most recent tweets may offer some insight into his thought process.

Jordan Henderson in three out of four photos chosen for post-match post

Massive win. Into the quarters we go!!!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ pic.twitter.com/xdz401BhKz — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) December 4, 2022

One of the three (bottom-left) seems coincidental and it’s hard to imagine that the No.22 has gone out of his way to include the Reds skipper in every group photo.

That being said, Bellingham has made it blindingly clear how much he looks up to the former Sunderland star as a player and a leader.

Right after England secured their spot in the next stage of the competition, he told ITV: “I see some of the stuff written about him, it’s ridiculous. He’s one of the most underrated technically.”

It’s the least convincing post of the three on offer, though one worth some consideration as part of the total package.

Public show of support for England’s underrated hero

A post directly addressing the criticism Jordan Henderson has garnered at both a domestic and international level?

Perhaps just a show of support for his teammate – after all, Harry Kane has since come out and applauded the Liverpool man’s leadership skills on and off the pitch in an interview with the Lion’s Den (via GOAL).

Except, Bellingham seems to keep persisting with the praise for his international teammate, even appearing to suggest to one Real Madrid supporter that the 32-year-old was the superior midfielder.

Loving that Jordan Henderson celebration moment

Jordan Henderson was spotted recreating his close and personal celebration with Jude Bellingham with fellow Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold after the 3-0 win over Senegal.

Evidently, Jude Bellingham was a big fan and was spotted sporting a big grin in a post he retweeted from England’s official Twitter account (okay, we’ve kind of cheated there).

Bellingham: Coming to Liverpool?

We can absolutely appreciate that, taken in isolation, each tweet is hardly conclusive proof of the Englishman’s desire to pick a switch to Liverpool in the summer window.

Even when considered altogether, fans probably shouldn’t be placing bets on the 19-year-old’s arrival at Anfield just yet (though there’s been plenty of content since that suggests such an eventuality isn’t unlikely).

Whatever is said between now and the end of the season, we know for an absolute fact that Jurgen Klopp has Bellingham right at the very top of his shortlist and that the club will go all out for him when the opportunity arises.

