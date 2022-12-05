Jurgen Klopp desperate to bring 22-year-old World Cup star to Liverpool – Fichajes

Liverpool are said to be particularly keen on the idea of adding Mohammed Kudus to their ranks in the near future with Jurgen Klopp reportedly willing to ‘do everything possible’ to make that eventuality happen.

Fichajes report that the Reds will face competition from both Barcelona and Manchester United, however, and one might imagine that conversations may already be taking shape after Ghana’s exit from the World Cup.

Despite not progressing past the group stages, the 22-year-old registered two goals to inspire increased interest in his services ahead of the January transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano has already made clear that we are genuinely interested in the attacker (who is capable of filing out as a midfielder) given that we’ve previously sent scouts to observe his performances at a club level.

Whether our representatives were impressed by what they saw remains to be seen, though it has to be said that the player will be far from a priority unless we perceive his future to lie in the midfield rather than the forward line.

As such, it wouldn’t surprise us to see one of the Red Devils or the Spanish giants steal a march on us when it comes to Kudus’ future, so we’d be inclined to advise fans to take this latest report with a pinch of salt.

