Liverpool sale latest as Qatari journalist issues big claim amid fresh interest in full takeover

Reported interest from a joint Saudi-Qatari venture in a full takeover of Liverpool Football Club would appear to be very legitimate.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from sports journalist @Qatari – translating to ‘Interest in Liverpool… 😌’ – following claims made by Albawaba and David Lynch on the matter of fresh bids for the Premier League outfit.

أهتمام في ليفربول .. 😌 — محمد الكعبي (@Qatari) December 4, 2022

The groups together are understood to be in possession of a ‘vast shared wealth’, which ‘puts them in a commanding position’, according to the Sporting News reporter.

Despite assurances that any such bid from the partnership would survive scrutiny from the FA, it’s difficult to see them hopping past the concerns of the fanbase without first proving a complete lack of serious ties to their respective states.

Regardless of whether or not they come with the promise of elevating the club to the financial stratosphere occupied by a select few clubs in world football, this venture will quickly discover stiff opposition from supporters deeply entrenched within the values of the city.

Values that, quite simply, won’t mesh at all with ongoing allegations around human rights abuses in both Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

