Spain boss Luis Enrique’s six-word verdict on Liverpool midfield target who can play everywhere

Liverpool’s recruitment team may be paying closer attention to La Liga 2 after Luis Enrique admitted he’s a big fan of Alberto Moleiro.

This follows Aitor Unzue’s thoughts on the teenager, with the scout praising his positional versatility amid reported interest from the Reds (according to Mundo Deportivo – via Team Talk).

“Ah, I like him a lot,” the Spain boss spoke on his latest Twitch stream (as relayed by Football Espana).

The 19-year-old starlet is currently plying his trade for UD Las Palmas and has registered three assists in 17 league appearances this season.

We are thought to be keeping an eye out for multiple midfield additions across the next two windows with Jude Bellingham considered an absolute top priority.

Playing in the second-tier of Spanish football, however, Moleiro, despite the growing buzz around his name, could still come as a comparatively cheap option for an interested party.

Given how he’s already caught the eye of Spain’s national boss, of course, it’s perhaps advisable that we do move sooner rather than later – particularly given that Palmas are currently on course for promotion to the top-flight.

An ability to play across a multitude of positions is sure to be appealing to Jurgen Klopp should he be a serious target.

