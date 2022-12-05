Rio Ferdinand jokingly demands to see ‘unreal’ LFC target’s birth certificate after latest World Cup performance

Rio Ferdinand was one of a host of pundits and commentators to be left a little gobsmacked by the quality of Jude Bellingham’s latest outing for the England national team.

The former Manchester United centre-half couldn’t help but tweet his amazement at the fact the ‘unreal’ player is still in his teens, jokingly demanding to see his birth certificate.

@BellinghamJude is not 19….I want to see the birth certificate!!!

⭐️ Unreal ⭐️ — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 4, 2022

It’s understood that, despite interest arising from Liverpool’s domestic rivals in the form of Manchester United and Chelsea, the Reds, Manchester City and Real Madrid are embroiled in a three-horse race at the front of the queue for the midfielder’s signature (as claimed in a tweet from Florian Plettenberg).

X News #Bellingham: Been told that #MUFC hardly has a chance anymore. Triple fight: Liverpool, City, Real! #LFC & Klopp pushing! But not at any price due to FFP. Price: Up to €150m! JB is LFCs top target for central midfield – next to 2 players from South America. @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/8ivToevjAb — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 25, 2022

READ MORE: Liverpool sale latest as Qatari journalist issues big claim amid fresh interest in full takeover

We have to admit to being just as starstruck by the Borussia Dortmund star given his remarkable level of maturity at only 19 years of age.

His dominant display against Senegal was undoubtedly further proof of that as he grabbed a stagnant game by the scruff of the neck and helped Gareth Southgate’s men get ahead with an assist for Jordan Henderson’s opener before playing a big part in the second goal of the night.

There’s understandably a lot of concern around our ability to beat out interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City, though, hopefully, Bellingham is as committed to his personal development as those close to him claim, as it will surely be a factor that we can cater to with the help of world-class coach Jurgen Klopp.

Why Scousers don’t support England – Paddy ‘the Baddy’ Pimblett hits the nail on the head