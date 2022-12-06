(Video) Eagle-eyed fan spots Alisson’s heartwarming Son gesture at full-time

With the World Cup final firmly in the sights of all the competition’s remaining outfits, an exit as early as the Round of 16 is understandably hard to take.

Tottenham’s Son Heung-min was certainly not indifferent to the situation as South Korea were dumped out of the tournament courtesy of a first-half blitz from favourites Brazil.

But it was Alisson’s actions after the game that caught one fan’s attention, posting on Twitter the Liverpool man’s efforts to console his fellow Premier League star at full-time.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @inlovewithhm (@AnythingLFC_):