Ally McCoist claims two Liverpool transfer targets a lot better than France’s entire midfield

Ally McCoist will have excited Liverpool fans after labelling England’s now established midfield three of Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson superior to France’s midfield, which currently includes former Reds target Aurelien Tchouameni.

That’s quite a claim to make given the quality of the Real Madrid man and the performance levels on show from the current holders.

It may also validate in part the Merseysiders’ reported interest in their skipper’s teammates in the middle of the park.

“I think England are better [than France] by a good distance in the middle of the park, I do, I think they’re better by a good bit,” the Scot told talkSPORT. “I thought Bellingham was absolutely outstanding.”

Liverpool’s interest in Bellingham has been long-standing with Jurgen Klopp reportedly pushing hard for the signing (according to a tweet from Florian Plettenberg) whilst Graeme Bailey has tweeted recently on links between the Anfield-based outfit and Rice.

Given the rumoured price-tags attached to both, it seems unlikely that we’ll be capable of pulling off both transfers in one window – certainly not without a change of ownership and a serious influx of cash.

As far as we’re concerned, fans should be taking links between ourselves and the West Ham star with a pinch of salt, whereas Borussia Dortmund’s teenage sensation is far more likely to end up in the famous red shirt.

