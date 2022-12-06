(Video) What David Beckham just told Trent during England duty sends pointed message to Gareth Southgate

As one of the greatest passers of the ball in football history, it’s unsurprising that David Beckham would find himself gravitating toward Trent Alexander-Arnold for a chat about free-kicks.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid ace shared details of his time working under Alex Ferguson and how the famous coach improved the quality of his efforts in dead-ball situations.

To end all that with the acknowledgement that the No.66 ‘can cross a ball’ then feels a huge compliment for a player massively underused, in our eyes, by Gareth Southgate (not to mention, perhaps, a pointed message to the Three Lions’ head coach).

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @England on Twitter:

