‘Negotiations are ongoing…’ – Fabrizio Romano has just shared an interesting transfer update for Liverpool fans

Liverpool have surprisingly been linked with a range of attacking stars in recent months despite the club’s obvious need for reinforcements a department down.

Endrick was one option the Reds were reportedly pursuing (according to Sky Sports), though Fabrizio Romano’s latest update on the matter on Twitter has pushed the Premier League outfit further away from the potential signing.

Real Madrid are now leading the race to sign Endrick, pushing as reported in the last few days. Official negotiations are ongoing with Palmeiras on €60m fee, including add-ons. 🚨⚪️ #RealMadrid PSG & Chelsea remain in the race, no concrete talks with Barça — but Real are ahead. pic.twitter.com/tuPao77WOt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 6, 2022

Elsewhere, Jurgen Klopp’s men are said to remain keen on two World Cup attackers in the form of Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus and the Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo – both coming from the Italian transfer news guru.

READ MORE: Man City star thinks Liverpool are moving for a player who hasn’t got a single weakness in his game

Bobby Firmino’s contract is set to expire in 2023, though our understanding is that, in light of his stellar performances at the stat of the campaign, the club is prepared to hand the Anfield favourite an extension.

We’d imagine this to be no longer than an extra two years; enough time for us to source a potential replacement down the line without having to make difficult decisions about the kind of transfers we want to make.

There’s no question that Endrick looks a talent that we’d quite possibly love to have at L4, if he can continue his upward trajectory, but the bigger priority has to be signings like Jude Bellingham and other up and coming midfield talents.

Why Scousers don’t support England – Paddy ‘the Baddy’ Pimblett hits the nail on the head