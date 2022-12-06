Gareth Southgate highlights perfect reason why Bellingham must sign for Liverpool

Much has been made of the respective finances on offer from sides like Manchester City and Real Madrid compared to the more modest war chest available to Liverpool.

It’s expected that, should Jude Bellingham’s wage demands spiral out of control, the Reds simply won’t be able to keep up with their rivals.

That’s not an expectation we at the Empire of the Kop share, however, and Gareth Southgate’s latest point on the importance of Jordan Henderson to Jude Bellingham’s game (relayed in a tweet from Henry Winter), has put forward one big reason why the Englishman should seriously consider a move to Anfield above all else.

"Jordan’s giving Jude more freedom; he doesn't need to be quite as positionally disciplined. This is the best version of Hendo we’ve had: in good physical condition and his influence on the group is fantastic." Southgate on Henderson-Bellingham axis. #ENGhttps://t.co/iieSFJPwka — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) December 6, 2022

The point has been made in fan forums and online that, perhaps, our skipper wouldn’t be in a first-choice midfield three for Jurgen Klopp were his young international teammate to rock up at Anfield in the summer.

READ MORE: ‘Negotiations are ongoing…’ – Fabrizio Romano has just shared an interesting transfer update for Liverpool fans

One would certainly imagine that it would be difficult to regularly bench one of either Fabinho or Thiago Alcantara (assuming both are in form and out of the treatment room).

Still, it’s a potentially welcome dilemma for the German tactician were we trump our domestic and European rivals for Bellingham’s signature in 2023.

Why Scousers don’t support England – Paddy ‘the Baddy’ Pimblett hits the nail on the head