Graeme Souness explains why Liverpool won’t sign Bellingham despite playing field being levelled

Graeme Souness had little in the way of positive news to offer supporters of his old club, Liverpool, in their bid to land superstar teenager Jude Bellingham.

The Scot was of the mindset that Jurgen Klopp’s men will struggle to sign the England international based on their current financial situation.

“I think he’s going to be an absolute star,” the Reds legend told his colleagues on ITV (via the Echo). “Unfortunately I don’t think he’ll end up at Liverpool because unless Liverpool get different owners, they will not be able to afford him. All the big guys will be after him.”

Coming up against juggernauts of this arena in Real Madrid and Manchester City, one might be inclined to agree with the 69-year-old pundit.

That is, of course, assuming that we absolutely can’t afford to stump up the asking price – reported to range between €100-150m (£86.1-£129.2m), according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg – for our No.1 target.

We know that wages are unlikely to be a major stumbling block following Oliver Kay’s words on the player’s un-materialistic nature and Tom Werner’s prior statement that it’s business as usual for Fenway regarding the club’s overall operations should provide some hope that our owners won’t withhold funds despite ongoing talks around a potential takeover.

After all the constant speculation, there’ll be many a Liverpool fan bitterly disappointed if we fail to make our mark on the market over the course of the next two windows.

What better parting gift (should FSG remain owners come the summer window) than Bellingham this summer?

Why Scousers don’t support England – Paddy ‘the Baddy’ Pimblett hits the nail on the head