Jude Bellingham reveals exactly what he was thinking about ‘iconic’ goal celebration with Jordan Henderson

Jude Bellingham has shared the inside track on his ‘iconic’ goal celebration with Jordan Henderson during the 3-0 win over Senegal.

The 19-year-old admitted the Liverpool skipper’s reaction was ‘completely off the cuff’ and expressed his hope that it would live long in the memory of England fans.

“That was completely off the cuff, like we’ve never even spoke about it if I was to get an assist for him or whatever,” the Borussia Dortmund star told the Diary Room (on England’s Twitter account).

“Like obviously we’re spending a lot of time with each other at the minute but nah that was completely off the cuff.

“I think its turned into something that’s a little bit iconic.

“To be honest, he got so close and I was thinking ‘if this is what we’re going to do, we have to commit, don’t we?’

“So I went and he went really hard you know, proper hard, like right there and that’s why my back’s arched like that because I’m thinking ‘he’s proper hard here and proper close’ so I kind of had to turn the core on a bit, lean forward and get into a more comfortable position.

“It was a good moment, something that lives forever them celebrations and hopefully people will be talking about it for a long time.”

The midfielder has been consistently linked with the Merseysiders for the last few years with Florian Plettenberg making clear on Sky Germany (via Football Daily) that Jurgen Klopp’s outfit is in a three-horse race alongside Manchester City and Real Madrid for the player’s signature.

Whilst one goal celebration shouldn’t form the basis of supporters’ hopes around a potential transfer to Anfield, it’s difficult to ignore just how close the pair have become in Doha.

Wherever Henderson may be found, Trent Alexander-Arnold usually isn’t too far behind either judging by a swathe of recent footage taken.

Such factors, though they may seem insignificant, are anything but judging by Jan Aage Fjortoft’s thoughts on the matter.

Jude Bellingham’s final decision will take into account more than the friendships he solidifies in Qatar, of course, though it certainly can’t hurt our chances.

