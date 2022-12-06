Jude Bellingham’s Instagram provides telling transfer hint amid Liverpool links

Jude Bellingham’s blossoming friendship with Liverpool’s two-man England contingent, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, has done enough on its own to fuel further transfer speculation amid the World Cup.

Outside of Doha, reliable reporters of the likes of Florian Plettenberg have taken to Twitter to share updates on the situation and confirm the Reds’ ongoing commitment to securing the Englishman’s signature in the summer.

Beyond that, the 19-year-old’s activity on Instagram (including that of the Merseysiders’ own players) has provided further hints on the matter – as relayed on social media by @redfab_ & @JFritz66.

Such activity online does, of course, have to be taken with a pinch of salt; as one of the leading midfielders in world football at this point in time, it’s understandable why the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Co. would be keen to keep an eye on him.

With Curtis Jones being ever present at youth level for England, it’s likewise far from surprising to see that Bellingham has the Liverpool midfielder on his ‘following’ list.

Only time will tell to what extent such behaviour should have been afforded more gravity when it came to the Borussia Dortmund star picking his next destination.

