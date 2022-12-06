Jude Bellingham ‘couldn’t stop’ smiling at what Trent did on international duty

Jude Bellingham has shared that he ‘couldn’t stop myself from smiling’ at how perfectly Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson recreated his iconic goal celebration against Senegal.

The England international was spotted getting up close and personal with the Liverpool skipper after setting up a golden goalscoring opportunity for the latter, which he duly tucked past Edouard Mendy for the opener in the Round of 16 clash.

“I’ve done it to take the selfie and I said ‘go on, square up like the celebration’ and them two they’ve done it perfectly,” the teenager told the Diary Room (on England’s Twitter account). “And then I couldn’t stop myself from smiling so big, so I look like a big fanboy.”

The starlet is expected to depart for a new challenge in 2023 amid serious interest from Jurgen Klopp’s side, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Our arch rivals, Manchester United, have been ruled out of the race by Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, though our remaining competitors will provide more than fierce competition for Bellingham’s transfer.

The question remains as to whether we can genuinely afford the midfielder’s asking price amid all the takeover talk, with Fenway still yet to shake hands with a prospective buyer or investor.

We’ve been given assurances that, regardless of whether or not John W. Henry and Co. are still holding the reins or not, it’s business as usual on Merseyside, which hopefully means we won’t be let down on a move for the generational talent.

