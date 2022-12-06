(Video) Liverpool’s Dubai training camp footage shares injury update everyone’s been waiting for

With Liverpool yet to incur any further injuries over the course of the World Cup campaign thus far, Jurgen Klopp’s men are looking in an increasingly strong position ahead of the second-half of the season.

Better yet, the availability of Luis Diaz, seen strutting about on the turf (as revealed on Liverpool’s official Twitter account) confirmed that the Colombian is close to a full return and indeed set for some minutes in our upcoming friendly fixtures.

It looks like we’ll be waiting a while longer for the likes of Diogo Jota sadly, due for a return in February, according to James Pearce, though we’re more than happy to see our electric wide man back in contention.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: