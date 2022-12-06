(Video) Liverpool target cries on air after historic World Cup victory

Liverpool seem to have been linked with half the players in this year’s World Cup but one of the many midfield targets that are apparently on our radar, was clearly very emotional with his team’s performance in the tournament.

Sofyan Amrabat spoke to Moroccan television after helping knock Spain out of the competition on penalties and it all got too much for the 26-year-old, as he was moved to tears live on air.

Considering that the Fiorentina man was already on a yellow card before the game began, to go and play over 120 minutes in holding midfield and put in the performance he did – was admirable.

Whether or not he will eventually end up at Anfield, it’s clear that the former Club Brugge man is one of the unexpected stars of Qatar’s competition.

You can watch the video of Amrabat via @mohamedelgazar4 on Twitter:

النجم المغربي #سفيان_أمرابط يبكي على الهواء بعد نهاية مباراة #أسبانيا وأشرف بن عياد يُعلق : هناك بعض الصور لا تحتاج إلى تعليق 😍🇲🇦👏#المونديال_مع_الجزار | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/WdDn7lR9ld — محمد الجزار 🦅 (@mohamedelgazar4) December 6, 2022

