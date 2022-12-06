Liverpool now set to terminate loan spell despite positive start to the season

Marcelo Pitaluga enjoyed a particularly positive start to life with Macclesfield on loan, though the seriousness of his ankle injury has forced him to return to his parent club to receive treatment in Kirkby.

Football Insider now reports that Liverpool could end his experience in Cheshire early ahead of the January transfer window with a view to sending the talented Brazilian off to a potentially superior team.

The Merseysiders are expected to engage in further business beyond catering to their personal affairs, of course, with the signing of a new midfielder considered likely.

It would be a shame to uproot Pitaluga once again after he’s fully recovered from ligament damage, given how well he’s acclimatised to life under David McNabb.

Still, given the talent on offer, we can more than understand Liverpool’s position on the matter if they feel his development would be better served by upping the level of challenge (with all due respect to the Northern Premier League.

Hopefully, the young stopper can return to action as quickly as possible and get his career back on track for the start of the new year.

