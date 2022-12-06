Liverpool release club outburst against Real Madrid and question their ‘rationale’

Liverpool and Real Madrid have a seemingly ever growing history on the biggest stage in club football and now our club have released a stark club statement against the Spaniards.

Via the club website, they wrote: ‘Liverpool FC has received an allocation of 1,800 for the Champions League away fixture against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday March 15.

‘This allocation is significantly less than expected for this game. The club has contacted UEFA and Real Madrid regarding the reduced allocation to understand the rationale behind this decision’.

When the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium is expected to house 3,000 of our supporters, to receive just over half that allocation is almost laughable and fair play to those who made the decision to publicly voice our disgust.

It also appears that ‘Spirit of Shankly, the official Supporters Trust, and the Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association’ were important in this statement being released and that’s testament to their role in representing the supporters at the highest level of our operations.

Even despite the current building work being carried out in the famous old ground, we would expect a bigger allocation to be awarded to us.

Let’s hope the correct conclusion will be found after this statement and that we can see more of the travelling Kop supporting Jurgen Klopp’s side.

