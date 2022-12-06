Luis Diaz fitness update as the Colombian returns to Liverpool training in Dubai

Luis Diaz and Liverpool were dealt a huge blow when he suffered a knee injury against Arsenal in early October but there has been some positive news provided as the squad returned to training.

Ahead of the resumption of domestic football once the World Cup ends, Jurgen Klopp has arranged for his players to take part in a training camp in Dubai and the hard work has already begun.

With images being shared from the first session, the club website reported: ‘After arriving in the United Arab Emirates on Monday evening, Jürgen Klopp put his players through a workout in the sunshine, with Luis Diaz among those taking part’.

It’s great to see the Colombian back in action, although the break for football in Qatar has meant he’s only missed 10 games in a near two month absence.

Despite our first match being against Manchester City on the 22nd of December, it’s likely there will still be a fair amount of rotation for the Carabao Cup tie.

Whatever team is put out though, there will be a desire to get the 25-year-old back up and running quickly – alongside the likes of Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino who have also not been part of the World Cup.

It’s all about rebuilding sharpness and fitness for the lads now though and with some mid-season friendlies against Lyon and AC Milan on the horizon – it’ll be interesting to see how match ready the players are.

