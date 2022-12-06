Real Madrid now concede transfer lead to Liverpool for ‘scary’ signing, Spanish report suggests

Real Madrid have reportedly conceded the lead in the race for Jude Bellingham to Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old midfielder has greatly impressed in this year’s edition of the World Cup in Qatar, having already been labelled a ‘scary’ player by Jermaine Jenas during live commentary.

“The club that has taken the lead in the battle is Liverpool, a club that played several midfielders last summer, including Gavi, to strengthen a midfield in need of some talent,” Jose Felix Diaz wrote for Marca.

It’s thought that the player’s growing price-tag has contributed to this potentially groundbreaking decision, leaving both the Reds and Manchester City to go head-to-head for the teenager.

If accurate, Los Blancos’ exit from the battle in question would represent a huge boost for either outfit’s chances of acquiring one of the leading midfielders in world football.

At 19 years of age, there’s no telling where Bellingham’s potential will take him given how quickly he’s already developed playing week in and week out in the German top-flight.

As such, whoever does move in for the England international has to be able to not only guarantee a similar amount of playing time but also provide the former Birmingham City prospect the best chance of reaching his near limitless ceiling.

