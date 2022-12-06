Andy Robertson on the Real Madrid star that is ‘getting on a bit’

Andy Robertson has had the displeasure of having to watch this year’s World Cup as a spectator and has shared a story from his mid-season holidays, where he confided in an unusual ally.

Speaking with the club’s website, the captain of Scotland said: ‘When I went on holiday I actually bumped into David Alaba and he’s in a similar boat obviously playing with Austria. He said he’d been to a couple of Euros, but never been to a World Cup. We were both kind of talking that we were getting on a bit, so the chances are running out for us to qualify’.

It’s certainly not a name that many would have expected the 28-year-old to have been spending time with during the break for action in Qatar but it’s certainly an interesting insight into how he feels about missing out.

Any footballer can put the work in to get themselves right to the very top of their game and play at a club team like Liverpool but you can’t pick what country you’re from (unless your Jack Grealish and Declan Rice).

In Scotland and Austria, it’s hard to see them ever challenging for the biggest prizes in international football but both men will be hoping that the enlarged numbers for the next World Cup tournament in America, Mexico and Canada will mean they can one day achieve their dreams.

With our left-back looking at being 32-years-old for that tournament too, it’s a glimmer of hope but something that will keep him working hard to impress on the international stage.

