19-year-old is ‘buzzing’ to be part of Liverpool’s Dubai training camp

Liverpool are currently enjoying a rare opportunity to partake in a mid-season training camp, as those not involved in the World Cup prepare for the resumption of club football at the end of the tournament.

In a way to bolster the squad, reward those who have played well and have a better look at some players – Jurgen Klopp has invited some youngsters to travel to Dubai with the first-team squad and one of those is Jarell Quansah.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 19-year-old shared his joy with the call-up: “This is why you set off to be a footballer – it’s grabbing these types of opportunities, playing with the biggest players.

“It’s just trying to see if you’re on that level and hopefully surpass them one day. It’s a great opportunity. I found out about two weeks ago, so enough [time] to prepare. It’s a long camp. I speak to my family about it and they’re all buzzing for me.”

To hear the confidence from the youngster in that he is trying to surpass his new peers, is great.

With the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Ibou Konate still being in Qatar too, he may well have a chance to shine in the games against Lyon and AC Milan this month.

Having impressed for England’s Under 19’s in the summer, the defender will be out to show the boss that he deserves to be in his long-term thoughts in the heart of the defence.

This rare opportunity to impress in the middle of a campaign could lead to rewards in terms of game time in the Carabao and FA Cup in what will be a packed fixture schedule.

Let’s hope the Warrington-born academy hopeful can take this chance with both hands and leave a lasting mark on the squad.

