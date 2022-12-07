(Video) Bellingham on how he’s ‘never seen someone’ like Henderson in training

The bond between Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellingham is growing ever stronger and the 19-year-old has discussed how he is becoming increasingly enamoured by our captain’s work ethic.

Speaking with BBC 5 Live, the Borussia Dortmund teen said: “I spend quite a bit of time with Hendo off the pitch as well and you know, I’ve always said he’s someone that I’ve looked at since I came into the squad about how professional he is, always doing the right thing for his body. On the training pitch, I’ve never seen someone who’s so intense with everything he does. Every single practice”.

It’s not a surprise to hear that our captain is such an example to others on the training pitch, with his leadership being both vocal and by example.

For young players to be able to spend time with him, they can see the work that is required in order to be a player who has won every major club trophy in the game.

You can watch the video of Bellingham on Henderson courtesy of BBC Sport (via @HendersonXtra on Twitter):

