Bellingham’s family choose Liverpool over Madrid as transfer edges closer – Falk

Liverpool and Jude Bellingham have become the love romance for this winter as our supporters watch in hope and/or expectation over a possible transfer and the growing bond between the player and the Reds in Qatar has many excited.

It seems as though this increasingly brotherly relationship with Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold may have helped sway the 19-year-old’s family into believing that Anfield could be the right place for him.

As reported by Sky Sports Germany’s Christian Falk: ‘Liverpool are favorites to sign Jude Bellingham (19) from @BVB next Summer. talks are more advanced than with Real Madrid. The Family of Bellingham prefers the Transfer to @LFC’.

READ MORE: Robertson on why he ‘didn’t want to’ watch this year’s World Cup

Seeing as this source is from one of the first people who reported Sadio Mane’s eventual move to Bayern Munich, it’s clear that he has some clout in terms of transfers and especially in regard to teams within Germany.

With our connections with Borussia Dortmund being strong because of Jurgen Klopp, the bond with the player growing ever stronger and an apparent war chest ready for a new midfielder – you can understand the growing excitement around this possible deal.

Being ‘favourites’ certainly doesn’t mean this is a done deal but it does provide some justification for the widespread joy that is being spread across our fanbase, regarding the possible signing of a generational talent.

You can read the Bellingham update via @cfbayern on Twitter:

TRUE✅ Liverpool are favorites to sign Jude Bellingham (19) from @BVB next Summer. talks are more advanced than with Real Madrid. The Family of Bellingham prefers the Transfer to @LFC @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 7, 2022

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar 🔴