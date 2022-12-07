Exclusive: Christian Falk uses struggling Man Utd star to illustrate Jude Bellingham to Liverpool transfer point

The Bundesliga appears to have become the league for promising English stars to make their names before seeking out pastures new.

Jadon Sancho was the shining example prior to his switch to Manchester United – where he has notably struggled by comparison – a point raised by Christian Falk when discussing Jude Bellingham’s rationale for leaving for Birmingham City and, now, potentially pursuing a move to Liverpool.

“There were many talks with his father, Mark; his mother, Denise; also his agent, Mark Bennett was in,” the Bundesliga expert exclusively told Empire of the Kop.

“There were many points. One is, of course, there was always a plan to get back to the Premier League. I think to go to Germany, it’s a step many young English players did.

“[Jadon] Sancho did it at Dortmund, Bellingham saw that and it was a good move but, at the end, now, they have to see which is the best club where he can perform.”

Many a Reds fan will be keeping their fingers crossed that, should the 19-year-old complete a switch to Anfield, a similar fate doesn’t befall England’s hottest prospect.

Given the quality of his performances for club and country, one would have to surmise (knock on wood) that such an eventuality is highly unlikely to occur.

Certainly, there’s every indication that Bellingham would immediately slot into the first-XI upon arrival – so highly rated he is by Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool’s coaching staff.

Where that would leave our war chest and our hopes of any further signings beyond the Borussia Dortmund star is a question for another day, though there’s not a doubt in our minds that every penny spent on the teenager will be well spent indeed.

