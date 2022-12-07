(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo embarrasses Portugal in post-match World Cup scenes

Cristiano Ronaldo is quickly becoming the most irrelevant superstar in world football following a continuation of his childish antics in Manchester with the Portugal squad.

After recording a massive 6-1 victory over Switzerland, largely without the help of the 37-year-old, Fernando Santos’ men were seen celebrating altogether having just then confirmed their passage through to the quarter-finals.

The former Real Madrid forward refused to take part in such joyous post-match scenes and was instead spotted skulking off toward the player tunnel.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Davenbort (via @Transfersdotcom):