Exclusive: ‘Talked to Gareth Southgate…’ – Christian Falk on Henderson & Trent’s impact on Bellingham to LFC transfer

Christian Falk agreed that contact between Jude Bellingham and Liverpool’s English duo, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson, will help their chances of getting the midfield prodigy to the Premier League.

The German pointed out his prior conversation with Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala as a prime example of the power of player influence.

“It helps, you know! Jamal Musiala was also convinced to play for Germany because of the contact with the Bayern Munich players,” the BILD journalist exclusively told Empire of the Kop.

“I talked to Gareth Southgate about it and he said ‘yeah, it’s a shame the Munich players have convinced him.’ This is always good for Liverpool.

“I talked to Jamal Musiala also about this point and I said ‘is there any chance you can bring in one of his best friends into Munich’ and he said ‘no, no chance. I would really have enjoyed playing with him at the club but I think he won’t come to Munich and will leave the Bundesliga’.

“So you see the players, also Jurgen Klopp, but also the English national players are doing a good job to get him to the Premier League.”

That’s not to forget either how hard Jurgen Klopp has reportedly been pushing behind the scenes to get the Reds to steal a march on their well-financed rivals.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Christian Falk uses struggling Man Utd star to illustrate Jude Bellingham to Liverpool transfer point

Judging by recent reports, the German’s efforts appear to have paid off with Falk reporting that Real Madrid have already been informed by Bellingham’s entourage of our superior status in the ongoing transfer race.

Whilst it’s an extremely positive sign for our hopes of landing such prestigious talent, it remains far too early to be getting cocky and there’s plenty of time left for the balance to shift.

We’re sure that the club will continue to do all it can behind closed doors to get this potential move over the line – a statement signing that would represent a stellar parry to Los Blancos’ acquisition of Aurelien Tchouameni last summer.

Why Scousers don’t support England – Paddy ‘the Baddy’ Pimblett hits the nail on the head