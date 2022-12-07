FSG now make thoughts clear on Liverpool auction as long-term future of the club considered

FSG reportedly have no interest in encouraging an auction of Liverpool Football Club nor accepting the highest bid that might emerge from it.

This comes courtesy of Kevin Palmer who notes that the principal owner, John W Henry, wants to ensure that the Premier League outfit is competitive in the long-term, regardless of the solution found.

“While the Fenway Sports Group that has been in charge of Liverpool for the past 12 years are eager to sell for a price that highlights the club’s value in the current football market, they have made it clear that they are not interested in hosting an auction and agreeing on a deal with the highest bidder,” the journalist wrote for the Sunday World. “Owner John W Henry and his fellow Liverpool owners are keen to find a solution for the club that will enhance their long-term prospects of success on and off the field.”

This comes amid heavy interest in the Reds from a Saudi-Qatari venture to a German consortium, if such claims are to be believed.

It’s refreshing to hear that our owners remain committed to the cause and it’s certainly a point of view in line with Tom Werner’s prior statement that it’s business as usual until a new owner or investor can be sourced.

Ultimately, of course, one has to point out the American’s comparatively poor financial capabilities against that of PIF-funded Newcastle United and Sheikh Mansour-funded Manchester City.

That’s not to say that Fenway have been poor stewards – anything but given the improvement across the board from the manager to the infrastructure of the club – though it’s becoming increasingly difficult to compete whilst financial fair play lacks any serious teeth.

