BBC pundit on the ‘good news’ Luis Diaz’s return brings for Darwin Nunez

Luis Diaz was injured against Arsenal in early October during a game where he had assisted Darwin Nunez for a goal and now that the Colombian has returned to training – this looks to be good news for our No.27.

Speaking on BBC Radio Merseyside’s ‘The Red Kop’ podcast, Giulia Bould commented on what this injury return will mean for the Uruguayan: “What’s good news is Diaz was back this week in training.

“They’re all off to Dubai. It gives them much more time. We’ve seen sparks of how they would work together but the injury to Diaz meant it was cut short.”

Let’s hope that it’s not just seeing our No.23 return to the pitch that is the good news that comes from Dubai but also that it provides even more time for the coaches to work on the relationship between the pair and Mo Salah.

Having all of our attacking options out of the tournament already will mean that they should all (bar Diogo Jota who is still injured) be ready to hit the ground running at the end of December.

With a jam-packed festive schedule to be followed by a packed fixture run for the rest of the season, we will need all of our players to be ready to make an instant impact if we are to challenge for silverware.

