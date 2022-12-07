‘Management of Jude Bellingham…’ – Real Madrid will hate Christian Falk’s huge Liverpool transfer update

Liverpool look to have taken the lead over Real Madrid in the race for Jude Bellingham’s signature.

Christian Falk reported on Twitter that Jude Bellingham’s entourage have already told the Reds’ transfer rivals that Jurgen Klopp’s outfit ‘is leading the race for a transfer’ ahead of the summer window.

TRUE✅ the Management of Jude Bellingham informed Real Madrid that Liverpool actually is leading the race for a Transfer of Bellingham this summer @LFC @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 7, 2022

The Merseysiders are said to have the Englishman in mind as their No.1 transfer target, though it remains to be seen whether they’ll stump up the asking price for his signature.

It’s our understanding here at the Empire of the Kop that £130m will be the benchmark for a potential deal, a figure that would blow our current record – of £75m for Virgil van Dijk (which could be exceeded by the add-ons attached to the £64m deal for Darwin Nunez) – out of the water.

No one should be scratching their heads at that asking price, of course – especially not if fans have witnessed the quality of Bellingham’s performances for England at the latest instalment of the World Cup.

Now it’s up to the club to push out their war chest and go in hard for arguably the leading young talent in world football at this stage.

