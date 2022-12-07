(Video) What Jude Bellingham did when meeting LFC fans with Jordan Henderson

It seems that wherever Jude Bellingham goes you can be sure that Jordan Henderson won’t be too far behind.

The pair were spotted together yet again following the 3-0 win over Senegal in Qatar to ensure England progressed to the next stage of the World Cup.

The heavily-linked Borussia Dortmund star seemed more than polite with a couple of Liverpool fans who came over to get the Reds skipper’s signature on their shirts and took part in their videos.

Hopefully, it will have given the teenager yet another opportunity to imagine himself in the famous red jersey ahead of the summer transfer window.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Jevan32: