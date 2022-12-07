Reliable journo breaks fresh Bellingham transfer news after Falk details huge plot twist

Liverpool, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City will now face added competition for Jude Bellingham’s signature next summer as PSG have thrown their hat into the ring.

Paul Joyce of The Times reported the update on the £130m-rated footballer amid the midfielder’s stellar performances for England at the World Cup.

Bild’s Christian Falk has, however, just claimed this morning that the Englishman’s family ‘prefer’ a switch to Anfield.

As such, it’s difficult to imagine (with all due respect to the French outfit), Christophe Galtier’s side proving more persuasive than the likes of Los Blancos and the Reds’ domestic rivals.

We’d advise fans to hold off from wild celebrations just yet, of course, given that the situation could rapidly change between now and the end of the season depending on how the remainder of the tournament affects the No.22’s price-tag.

It’s worth pointing out that Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to stop banging his drum with regard to the importance of signing Europe’s most highly-coveted talent in 2023.

Many a Liverpool fan, too, no doubt, will be joining the German tactician.

