(Video) Klopp has made Bellingham ‘number one target for next summer’ – Sky Sports

Jude Bellingham’s name is becoming increasingly linked with Liverpool and there have now been further reports of an increasing interest and chance of signing the player.

As reported by Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol: “The clubs interested in signing [Bellingham] are, first of all, Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp has made Jude Bellingham his number one target for next summer”.

It’s going to be interesting to see whether the England international does become a Red but we can also seemingly expect that this wouldn’t be a deal that was agreed until this summer.

Hearing the other clubs linked and seeing the President of PSG discussing the chances of a move to France, all could set warning signs over our chances but we’re at least in the running for his signature.

