Liverpool ‘make contact’ with 20-year-old World Cup star – report

Liverpool are known to be in the market for a new midfielder and this year’s World Cup has presented us with an opportunity to monitor some cheaper alternatives to the main man that appears to be on the list – Jude Bellingham.

As reported by 90min though, we look to have a new target: ‘both Chelsea and Liverpool have made contact with Musah’s representatives to register their interest in a transfer’.

Yunus Musah was part of the American side that made it to the knockout round of the competition in Qatar and has somewhat raised his profile by starting all four games for the USA.

It appears as though we are certainly not the only club, nor the only team from the Premier League, that are interested in the 20-year-old that was nurtured in Arsenal’s academy.

Playing in central and attacking midfield, as well as being able to fill in as a winger in a front three, the Valencia man has 16 appearances to his name in this campaign and with two-and-a-half years left on his current deal – he could be a cheaper option to bolster our midfield options.

With the likes of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain expected to leave the club this summer, it’s not all about getting one marquee signing – we also need a few squad players.

Names like Yunus Musah and Sofyan Amrabat may not be the most attractive but may be an equal level of a necessity in the short-term.

