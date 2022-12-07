Liverpool plot £69m striker move amid fears Real Madrid could swoop for Darwin Nunez

Dusan Vlahovic has reportedly topped Liverpool’s list of potential successors to Darwin Nunez should Real Madrid make a move for the Uruguayan international.

This comes courtesy of Calciomercato and ‘reports from Spain’ cited by Football Transfers ahead of the resumption of domestic football, set to kick off, on the Reds’ end, with a Carabao Cup clash against Manchester City.

The former Benfica man enjoyed an upturn in fortunes at L4 following a difficult start to life at his new outfit, registering 11 goal contributions in 18 appearances this term.

We find it highly doubtful that the 23-year-old will be changing clubs as soon as the next summer transfer window, even with concerns existing around Karim Benzema’s availability.

The fact of the matter remains that, even with Los Blancos remaining a powerhouse in European football, Liverpool players are no longer considered easy pickings for the top outfits across the globe.

Though we have a great deal of respect for the quality on offer with Juventus’ £69m-valued Vlahovic, we simply can’t see Nunez leaving any time soon – particularly not with a contract that isn’t set to expire until 2028.

