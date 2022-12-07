(Image) Neville on Liverpool’s ‘sneaky little sods’ after Bellingham behaviour

The growing bond between Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellingham has excited many Liverpool fans but it appears that it’s also upset some rival supporters too.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Gary Neville commented on our players’ treatment of the 19-year-old: ‘You see Trent Alexander-Arnold going for a walk with him, you see Jordan Henderson cuddling up to him at the end of the game and you think ‘you sneaky little sods’.’

It’s obviously a comment that’s been made in a light-hearted manner but also an understandable one, if these relationships were occurring with players from another team – we wouldn’t be enjoying it either.

We’ll all have to wait until the summer to see what comes of all this but it certainly looks positive for us at the moment.

You can view Neville’s comments to Sky Sports on Bellingham, Henderson and Alexander-Arnold via @ESPNUK on Twitter:

Gary Neville believes Liverpool's players are up to something 👀 pic.twitter.com/QYFa9AINV0 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) December 6, 2022

