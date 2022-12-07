Robertson on why he ‘didn’t want to’ watch this year’s World Cup

Andy Robertson is in an unfortunate position as a footballer, where he is the captain of his national side but not one that was successful in booking their place in the first mid-season World Cup.

Speaking with Liverpool’s club website, the 28-year-old has discussed how he’s felt watching the tournament: ‘Difficult, not really watched it, to be honest – [I] tried to switch off from football for a couple of weeks. Slowly but surely the last couple of days [I] started watching a couple more of the games and things like that.

‘I was obviously in the other part of the world where time difference was a wee bit [different], and I didn’t want to stay up and watch the games.

It’s hard not to feel a little bit sorry for our man and, despite saying that it was because of the time difference that he hasn’t watched many games, it must be tough to miss out on what would have been one of the biggest moments of his career.

With the next tournament three-and-a-half years away, his long-term international focus will be on trying to qualify for the next edition in USA, Canada and Mexico but for now – the left-back must watch on with envy.

There’s no doubt that returning to play with the Reds will be a big boost and distraction for him and the other players present in Dubai, so let’s hope they transform this frustration into positive displays once the domestic football returns.

For our No.26, it’s clearly been a difficult period for him but one that will also inspire him to go and prove that he’s still one of the world’s best players, despite not being able to show it on the international stage.

