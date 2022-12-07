Huge twist in FSG’s sale of Liverpool as John Henry truth comes to light

John W. Henry, along with fellow stakeholders RedBird, are reportedly reluctant to sign off on a potential full sale of Liverpool Football Club.

Liverpool Echo reporter Dave Powell shared the update in question on Twitter amid ongoing talks between FSG and potential buyers.

NEW: Told that FSG would prefer a 'strategic partner' over full sale, but do remain open to it. John Henry understood to be less keen for full sale, while partners such as RedBird also understood to not be overly keen on sale unless at very large price. https://t.co/juCGERSZM5 — Dave Powell (@_DavePowell) December 7, 2022

Given that we’re only at the rough opening stages of discussions, it’s entirely possible that the checkbox of a sale at a ‘very large price’ could be met – particularly with a Qatari-Saudi venture said to be in the equation (though it would not be a move favoured by the club’s fanbase).

READ MORE: Liverpool plot £69m striker move amid fears Real Madrid could swoop for Darwin Nunez

As one of the biggest sporting assets in the globe, we can certainly understand the hesitance on Henry’s part.

That being said, one does have to question whether the club is capable of growing at the same rate under their stewardship if the Americans have come to an understanding that is becoming increasingly difficult to compete with the well-financed outfits of the English top-flight.

Should Manchester United also become the toy of a gulf state group, it presents yet another hurdle for us to jump over, whilst Jurgen Klopp will be expected to continue with the miracles on our current budget.

Why Scousers don’t support England – Paddy ‘the Baddy’ Pimblett hits the nail on the head