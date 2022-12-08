Exclusive: ‘Very, very good chance’ that Jude Bellingham will sign for Liverpool – Christian Falk

Christian Falk has revealed that there is a ‘very, very good chance’ that Jude Bellingham will sign for Liverpool but the German explained that the Reds must ‘bring the money’ if they’re to win the race for the teenager’s signature.

Jurgen Klopp has made the Borussia Dortmund star his number one transfer target and although there’s plenty of reason for Kopites to be confident about the move being completed, the Sport Bild journalist was keen to stress that the ball is very much in the Bundesliga side’s court at the moment.

“There is a very, very good chance. The answer is ‘yes’ because he would like to be there,” Falk exclusively told Empire of the Kop.

“But, at the end you know, the clubs have to talk and Liverpool have to bring the money.

“Dortmund is at the end the club who is saying ‘yes or no’, or ‘we keep him’.

“We have seen [Erling] Haaland and players before, they always get the money, they hold the players, in the case of Haaland there was a release clause so they had not much time left, but they can hold the players if the money is not on the table, so better you bring it.”

The German giants are well known for their world-class scouting and for their ability to help develop players.

The likes of Jadon Sancho, Christian Pulisic and Erling Haaland are just a few of the names that have progressed at Dortmund before being sold for huge fees to the Premier League.

Bellingham may very well be the next product that comes from Signal Iduna Park and into the English top-flight.

Liverpool supporters are crying out for the club to sign a new midfielder and the former Birmingham City star appears to be able to offer exactly what the FA Cup champions are lacking at the moment.

Dortmund are expected to demand a fee in the region of £129m for their star man and his performances for England at the World Cup have only increased that price tag in recent weeks.

The update from Falk is an extremely positive one, however, and it’s great to hear that we have a real chance of capturing his signature – a move in January appears to be unlikely but in the summer we certainly hope the 19-year-old will be moving to Merseyside.

#Ep64 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Christian Falk on Jude Bellingham, transfers… and more!