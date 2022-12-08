(Video) Superb news coming out England camp will delight Liverpool fans amid Bellingham links

It seems a well-known fact to all within and beyond the borders of the England camp that Jude Bellingham has struck up a close friendship with Jordan Henderson during the World Cup campaign.

Speaking about the pair on talkSPORT, fullback Luke Shaw admitted that the teenager seemed to ‘very close’ with the Liverpool skipper amid ongoing links between the midfielder and Jurgen Klopp’s outfit.

Christian Falk broke the news yesterday on Twitter that the Merseysiders have taken the lead in the race for his signature at the expense of Real Madrid – a huge boost ahead of the summer window.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of talkSPORT: