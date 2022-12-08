‘You have no idea’ – Darren Bent shares details of conversation he’s had with Henderson about Bellingham

Darren Bent has labelled Jude Bellingham as ‘incredible’ and has shared details of a conversation he’s had with Jordan Henderson about the reported Liverpool target.

The 19-year-old has impressed for England at the Qatar World Cup which has only increased calls for the FA Cup champions to go all out in their hunt for his signature.

The Reds skipper has been spotted spending a lot of time with the former Birmingham City man off the pitch and Bent believes that it’s showing in the Borussia Dortmund man’s performances.

“Bellingham’s incredible, he’s only 19 years old and plays with a kind of fearlessness, doesn’t he?” the former Premier League striker told talkSPORT.

“He can take the ball, go past people, create opportunities. He is an incredible talent.

“I really like what he’s done. He went from Birmingham, nurtured his talents and went to Borussia Dortmund, who have polished him off and made him into a world-beater.

“He could be one of the best midfielders in the world because he’s got all the attributes. He’s quick, he’s strong, he’s powerful, he can score a goal and can see a pass.

“I messaged Hendo the other day and I said, ‘Jude Bellingham, what a player.

“All he messaged me back was, ‘You have no idea.’”

Despite the huge admiration Bent has for Bellingham and the fact that he valued the midfielder at ‘£120m plus’, the former Sunderland striker believes the Birmingham-born lad isn’t the most talented teenager to ever represent the Three Lions.

“Rooney at 16 was a freak,” he added. “People forget how good Rooney was when he was a kid. At 18 in Euro 2004 he absolutely ran things before he got that injury.

“His performances at Euro 2004 have been better than Jude Bellingham’s at this tournament. People were saying we were going to win it before he didn’t get that injury.”

According to Christian Falk, Klopp’s men have a ‘very, very good chance’ of capturing the teenager’s signature but the German warned the Reds that they’ll have to ‘bring the money’.

With the potential he’s showing and the fact he can be a mainstay in our midfield for the next decade or so, we shouldn’t be put off by the huge price tag.

Liverpool fans are increasingly optimistic that we’ll soon see Bellingham at Anfield but we’ll just have to wait and see!

