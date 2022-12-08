Exclusive: Christian Falk warns Liverpool of ‘very convincing’ obstacle standing in way of Bellingham transfer

Christian Falk has suggested that a deal between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool for the signing of Jude Bellingham is not quite 100% guaranteed just yet.

That being said, the Englishman is said to be ‘convinced about Jurgen Klopp’, which will surely offer the Premier League-based outfit some advantage in negotiations.

“About £130m is the benchmark. If Bellingham – and we heard he’s very convinced to go to Liverpool – he’s convinced about Jurgen Klopp,” the German journalist exclusively told Empire of the Kop. “But at the end, he’s got a contract at Dortmund and Dortmund won’t say ‘yeah we know Jurgen very well and he’s a very nice guy, that’s why you’re getting him £20m cheaper and we don’t take the offer of Real Madrid, Chelsea, or city’ so no that won’t work.”

The BILD reporter noted the threat of Pep Guardiola – ‘a very convincing type when he talks to players’ – that the Reds must keep an eye out for ahead of the summer window.

“It’s the beginning of a poker [game]. At the end, they have to see if the others like City – they are also very keen on him – say ‘we can pay him’,” Falk added.

“You know, Pep Guardiola is also a very convincing type when he talks to players.

“So, you shouldn’t count on getting him cheaper but perhaps Fenway Sports Group will sell the club and the new owner can put a little money in and supporters are happy.”

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano reveals details of Jurgen Klopp’s fresh discussions with LFC board – fans will love it

One can’t completely discount the threat of Real Madrid nor Chelsea either in the race for Europe’s most highly-coveted talent.

We have taken the lead, as things currently stand, owing to our hard work behind the scenes – with Klopp playing a particularly significant role in pushing for the 19-year-old’s signature.

After so much speculation, one can’t even begin to imagine the heartbreak that would descend on the red half of Merseyside were we to fall at the last hurdle before the summer window.

Now, it seems a question of finances and meeting Dortmund’s understandably notable demands for their most prized asset.

#Ep64 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Christian Falk on Jude Bellingham, transfers… and more!