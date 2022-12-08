Fabrizio Romano reveals details of Jurgen Klopp’s fresh discussions with LFC board – fans will love it

Jurgen Klopp has been holding discussions with the Liverpool board over the possibility of ‘new signings’ ahead of the next two transfer windows.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from reliable reporter Fabrizio Romano who notes that Jude Bellingham remains a clear priority for the German coach.

Jurgen Klopp was never keen on being appointed as new Germany manager. He’s 100% focused on Liverpool now, already discussing new signings with the board and insisting for Bellingham. 🔴🤝🏻 #LFC Klopp and Liverpool board will also decide together on player contract situations. pic.twitter.com/vV3i11LbBk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 8, 2022

There’s an understanding that at least two midfield signings will be required between now and the end of the season to replenish a midfield department potentially set to lose three options in the summer.

It’s not unlikely that we could extend Naby Keita’s contract beyond 2023, though it seems bolt-on that at least two midfielders – in James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – will be set to make their exits once their terms expire in the summer.

The argument could be made that our current array of options are far from poor, though there is a genuine concern around ageing in the middle of the park with Fabinho (29), Thiago Alcantara (31) and Jordan Henderson (32).

There are some exciting young talents bursting through in the form of Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, Stefan Bajcetic and Tyler Morton, of course, though we could no doubt do with a couple of options in and around the 20-24 age range favoured by our recruitment team.

